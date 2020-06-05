Fort Drum soldiers coming home from Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has ordered the remainder of active duty troops who were brought to the Washington, D.C. area to return to their home base of Fort Drum, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Friday.
CNN reported on Thursday that about 700 of the 1,600 active duty troops who were brought to the Washington area were returning to Fort Bragg.
Fort Drum’s 91st Military Police Battalion, which was sent to the D.C. area, is now coming home.
A small active duty of the “Old Guard” based in Arlington remain on standby for assistance, McCarthy said.
About 1,300 active-duty troops were brought in to the Capitol region early this week as protests turned violent, in the aftermath of the death in Minnesota of a black man, George Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
