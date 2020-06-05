Henry D. Tynon, 59, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Henry D. Tynon, age 59, of Jacksonville, NC and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Frary Funeral Home and public military service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Henry will be forever remembered by his son, Zein Tynon of Evje, Norway; his mother, Diane Tynon of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Christine (Tynon) Welker( Daniel), of Chittenango, NY, Larry Nye (Patty) of Illinois; and, Kathleen Lockwood of Georgia; stepmother Carolyne Nye of Florida; and, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Henry was predeceased by his father Donald Tynon and his father Alexander Nye. Henry was born on May 15, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY. He was involved in Boy Scouts earning the title of Eagle Scout at the age of 15 and played baseball. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and Clinton Community College before enlisting in the United States Army in 1983, receiving multiple awards. Henry served for twenty years, retiring from the army at the rank of Sergeant Major, and also served as a military logistics attaché at the United States Mission to the United Nations during his device. Following the Army, Henry Tynon served as the Chief Contingent-Owned Equipment (COE) with the United Nations mission in Sudan, before retiring to Jacksonville, NC. Donations may be made in Henry’s memory to Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club and Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango, NY.