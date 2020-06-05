7 homeless after fire destroys home in St. Lawrence County

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A family of 7 is homeless after flames destroyed their St. Lawrence County home Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to 13506 State Route 37 in the town of Louisville shortly after 7 a.m.
Louisville 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Murray said the family had been renting the home. He credited smoke detectors for allowing everyone inside to escape injury.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Volunteers from Louisville, Madrid, Waddington and Norfolk were called to the scene.
The American Red Cross is helping the family with shelter, food and clothing to two adults and five children, ages 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1.
Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children.
The fire closed temporarily closed a portion of Route 37 to traffic for about 4 hours.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.