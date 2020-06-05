Iconic north country restaurant closed

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - An iconic north country restaurant has closed for good.
Andy Taylor, owner of Tin Pan Galley in Sackets Harbor, posted to Facebook that “The constraints of re-opening would be overwhelming to the integrity that Tin Pan Galley was built on.”
“Speaking for my staff as well as myself, I’d like to say, what a beautiful time we have had over the years!” Taylor wrote.
"My staff and guests have been so supportive and passionate about TPG and have given me 34 years of love and memories.
“My desire from the beginning was to create a place where guests could find good food, relaxed atmosphere, great ambiance, music and gardens,” Taylor wrote.
Taylor extended “sincere heartfelt thanks and gratitude” to his staff, guests, and the various businesses which have supplied Tin Pan Galley with food and alcohol.
The restaurant has reportedly been up for sale for the last couple of years.
