Local medical professionals take part in ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ movement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Medical professionals in Watertown took part in a nationwide movement called "White Coats for Black Lives" on Friday. It was all to show their respect in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds - that's the time a former Minneapolis police officer, who is now charged with murder, knelt on the neck of George Floyd last week.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the time medical professionals across the country knelt Friday to honor Floyd's life.
Dozens of those professions were in the city of Watertown.
"Enough is enough and it's time for us to start doing something and looking within," said Dr. Stephanie Oliva, who organized the local event.
Dr. Oliva says she only got the word out a few days ago and wasn't sure how many would show up.
But, dozens of doctors and nurses lined Watertown's Washington Street for those 8 minutes and 46 seconds in solidarity.
Among them was Dr. Robert Kimball, a general surgeon at Samaritan Medical Center.
He and his peers are kneeling for Floyd and kneeling for the inequalities in American healthcare.
"We need to make certain that we have a system that provides the same level of excellent care to all patients regardless of race, creed, color, national origin or any other criteria you could call a demise," said Dr. Kimball.
While it was a moment of silence, participants say emotions were felt and they left with a sense of hope."
"In the end, I'm left hopeful that there many people who are now involved in addressing this issue that had not been charged to do that before," said Dr. Kimball.
Dr. Oliva agrees and says she's hopeful Friday's demonstration is an agent of change for racism in the community.
“We know that it’s not okay and we see the pain and we care basically. We want to change and make it better,” she said.
