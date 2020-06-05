Lowville’s Shady Avenue being turned into outdoor food court

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Restaurants in the north country are allowed to open for outdoor dining. But what if an eatery doesn't have outdoor seating? There's an effort underway in Lowville to help make sure restaurants aren't missing out on business.
Gary's Restaurant in Lowville is serving take-out, but this weekend customers won't have to eat their food at home.
Shady Avenue is closed from the Town Hall Theater to North State Street for outdoor seating.
"They can still get their food to-go and then sit right outside. It's still fresh and hot," said
Elizabeth Beneve, Gary's Restaurant.
Kristen Aucter of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce says setting up a village food court with picnic tables is a county wide effort. Restaurants are now allowed to have outdoor dining, but many village restaurants don't have patios.
"I don't think it's a surprise that all our businesses are suffering right now. I think this a great opportunity to get some of those businesses back and get people out of their homes to enjoy the weather a little bit more," said Aucter.
The picnic tables will come from the Lewis County Fairgrounds and be brought to Shady Ave where volunteers will have already set them up for Friday night.
“We are pretty excited here at Gary’s. We have never done anything like that before. It will be really good, I think, financially for all the local businesses,” said Beneve.
Meanwhile, another business owner says she has mixed feelings.
"I am excited about the possibilities but also concerned about crowds at this point and not being ready for what may be happening or the cleaning," said Jennifer Metzler, owner, Jeb's Restaurant.
Aucter says people eating take out at the tables must follow social distancing guidelines.
"We are encouraging that only one family member goes up to the restaurant to pick up the food. If you are walking around, you need to have a mask on, only 6 people per table, the tables are spaced apart," she said.
The food court will also be open Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
