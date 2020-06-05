No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 75.
Two people are hospitalized.
Officials said 69 people have recovered from the virus.
There were 92 people in precautionary quarantine, 29 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 5,324 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains 207.
Two people are hospitalized
Officials said 195 people have been released from isolation.
As of Friday, 10,803 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.