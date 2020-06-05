Protests concern local officials about spread of COVID-19

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - As protests over the death of George Floyd continue nationwide, a local legislative leader says he’s concerned about social distancing at north country protests. Organizers say they are too, but the protests can’t stop.
A lot of masks were worn at the Potsdam Black Lives Matter protest Monday. But there wasn't much social distancing. That concerns the county legislature's vice chairman.
“The economy is starting to return and I just wanted to make sure there's some sort of effort on the county … to keep tabs on it and make sure they're somewhat following the social distancing,” said David Forsythe, St. Lawrence County legislature vice-chair.
Forsythe asked what could be done at Monday night's legislative meeting. He was told there is concern, but no concrete steps were outlined.
“It just seems there's been an awful lot of work that's transpired in the last three months and it could all go for naught in just a couple nights,” he said.
The Potsdam protest organizer said she shares the concern. But the huge crowd, nearly 1,000 by some estimates, made social distancing difficult. And the protests can't stop.
“We can't pause for the racial injustice and murders that are going on by the police. We can't pause that fight,” said Jennifer Baxtron, Black Lives Matter Potsdam rally and march organizer.
She also said it would be great if legislators and other leaders came to address the rallies, which are now held every night.
“You all can come out and speak at these rallies and marches, because it's the people that need to speak to you all and you all need to answer questions,” said Baxtron.
And other events are planned. There will be a “Vigil for Black Lives” at noon Saturday in Canton.
Forsythe isn't the only one concerned about social distancing at protests. Governor Andrew Cuomo this week urged protesters to make sure they get tested for COVID-19.
Baxtron said she’s all in favor of testing. But she said it would be helpful if there was more information on how to get and pay for it.
