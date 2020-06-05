Robert F. Green, 41, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Robert F. Green, age 41, of Norwood, NY passed away on May 28th at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thought, memories, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Robert is survived by his husband Scott Green; his father Thomas Green; special cousins Ellie Green Murray, Jodi Green Messina and Meghan Hogle; ½ brother Gordie Parker; ½ sister Melissa Sunderland and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Amy Green; paternal grandparents Arthur and Grace Green and maternal grandparents Robert and Vivian Weegar. Robert was born in Potsdam, NY to Thomas and Amy Weegar Green. He was a 1996 graduate of Colton-Pierrepont Central School. He first worked at Pizza Hut for a few years. Robert then entered the health care industry. He was a very skilled health care worker. He worked at ARC in Norwood for years. He worked at St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena and then at the Cerebral Palsy Clinic in Canton until becoming disabled. On June 6, 2017 in Colton, NY Robert was married to Scott Douillet in Colton, NY. They had been together for over 11 years. They enjoyed just being together and they loved their dogs.