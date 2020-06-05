Shirley Ruth Rogers Seeley, 88, of Canton

Shirley worked as an LPN for many years. She was employed with EJ Noble Hospital, Canton from 1954-1955 before going to work at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg in the maternity ward until 1965. She then took employment for eight years with St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg, then Moongate Nursing Home, Canton for two years. It was then she joined her husband at Seeley Nationwide Insurance, retiring August 1, 2000.