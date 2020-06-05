Sunny, hot & humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another nice day.
It will be sunny, although we can’t rule out a popup shower in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs around 80.
Scattered showers are possible overnight and into Saturday morning.
Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with another chance of showers in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs around 70.
Sunday and Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday and about 70 on Monday.
It will be mostly sunny and 78 on Tuesday, partly sunny and 85 on Wednesday, and partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Thursday.
