Watch us on an antenna? You’ll have to rescan on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you get our station over the air with an antenna, there are steps you'll have to take Monday morning to make sure you can still tune in.
WWNY Program Director Jim Corbin says the Federal Communications Commission has been working on a nation-wide project called repacking.
"They're taking the television band and they're narrowing it down, freeing up radio frequencies for other uses. In squishing the band down, they had to reallocate frequencies to stations so that we could all fit in and not interfere with each other," he said.
But what does that mean for our viewers?
If you receive us by dish, cable, and the frequencies 28.1 and 28.2, you'll be unaffected.
But if you pick the station up on frequencies 7.1 and 7.2 over the air with an antenna, you’ll have to rescan.
“Rescan day, which is Monday, the 8th,” said Corbin.
Corbin says he recommends 5 a.m. on Monday as the best time to try rescanning and to keep trying if it doesn't work at first.
To rescan, use your TV's remote control to access the menu.
Then find the channel scan or auto scan function, click it, and the process should start.
Then just wait and it will finish automatically.
You may want to reference your specific TV's manual or look your TV up online for more specific instructions.
After the repack is finished, Corbin says the strength of the broadcast signal could actually be stronger.
"The FCC allowed us to increase the power on Channel 7 a little bit. So, it's not going to increase the range, but people who live in low lying areas might actually get a better signal now," he said.
For more information on our rescan day, click here.
