Zoo gift shop reopening this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown is opening its gift shop this weekend.
It's part of the retail portion of New York's Phase 2 reopening.
The Otter Shoppe will open this Saturday and Sunday June 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The zoo is encouraging everyone to visit the shop, meet Marty Moose, the zoo mascot, and maybe even see some of Marty’s friends.
Purchasing items from the gift shop helps support the zoo and its animals here.
While the Otter Shoppe will open this weekend, the rest of the zoo is still closed to guests.
It's scheduled to reopen as part of the state's Phase 4 plan.
However, officials says they're working with local and state representatives in an attempt to move forward prior to Phase 4.
For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park, visit www.nyzoo.org or call 315-782-6180.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.