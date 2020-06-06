Cuomo: churches, temples, mosques can reopen immediately at 25 percent capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Churches, temples and mosques can open immediately in much of New York state at 25 percent capacity, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
Cuomo said houses of worship must also observe social distancing.
“25 percent occupancy is not as easy as 100 percent occupancy, but a hundred percent occupancy is a mass gathering,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany.
“It doesn’t mean you go to a temple or mosque and sit right next to a person," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said the houses of worship can reopen now in areas of New York which are in “phase 2” of reopening. That would include northern New York.
“This is an acceleration for us because we’re doing so good on the metrics," Cuomo said.
Before Cuomo’s announcement Saturday, indoor religious services were limited to no more than 10 persons, which effectively shut down most churches. The limitation was imposed to try to stop the spread of COVIDF-19.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 has been steadily dropping, hitting a new low Friday of 35. Other measures of the illness, including hospitalizations, are also down.
