Jefferson County reports no new COVID cases Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County once again reported no new COVID cases Saturday, with the total remaining at 75.
84 new tests were all negative. The total number of people tested is now 5,408.
The number of people hospitalized remains at two, while one more person has recovered from the virus.
Mandatory quarantines increased by four, but precautionary quarantines decreased by 54.
As of 1 PM Saturday, there was no report from Lewis County, which has said it has discontinued weekend reports unless something significant changes.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.