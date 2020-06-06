Lowville restaurants offer outdoor dining via a community food court

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - No outdoor seating? No problem. Lowville has put together a community food court along Shady Avenue. It’s now open for weekends!
Folks can get to-go orders from local restaurants and have a sit-down meal with friends or family.
“Well, it’s great because obviously social distancing can come into play, people can come in and enjoy food from the different shops, you can walk down the street without feeling ostracized, the kids can get fresh air,” said Geoffrey Bertollini, who was enjoying the food court with his family.
The tables are spread apart and sanitized, and folks are expected to wear face coverings when they’re not seated.
But that’s no problem for Joan Davis and Lorraine Smith of Lowville, who are enjoying a girl’s day out after being cooped up for months.
“I think we all need to get out, do a little socializing, at a distance of course,” said Lorraine and Joan.
A little distancing, and a lot of eating!
Restaurants say the food court has certainly helped them out, too.
“It’s definitely made it busier, it’s a really cool thing that we can do together,” said Darinda Babcock, a Jreck Subs employee.
Customers say, this is a good reflection of the Lowville community.
“I think it’s very progressive of the village to work within the confines of the situation we’re currently in,” said Timothy Munn, who was enjoying the food court with his family.
The food court will be open Friday nights and all day Saturdays and Sundays.
