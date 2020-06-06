WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a reminder to love, not hate in Watertown Saturday.
Around 8 PM, a couple dozen people gathered at the pavilion in Watertown’s Public Square to pay tribute to the black lives lost due to violence.
Among those lives, George Floyd, a man who died May 25th when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The group in Watertown came together in solidarity to play songs, listen to each others stories, and support one another.
This is the third rally in Watertown this week, and among several peaceful protests in the north country following Floyd’s death.
