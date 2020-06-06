Russell Louis Terrance “Kanenho”, 37, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Russell Louis Terrance “Kanenho”, 37, of 64 McGee Road, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Russell was born June 9, 1982 in Hamilton, Ontario, the son of Sandra (Montour) Terrance and the late James Terrance Sr. He was a 2000 graduate of Salmon River Central School and took courses in Culinary Arts at Paul Smith College and also studied at ITT Tech School in Albany.
Russ was working as a technician for Bitcoin in Massena. He enjoyed watching TV, cooking, and loved to spend time with his nieces.
Russ is survived by his mother, Sandra; his brother and sister-in-law, James Jr. and Tara Terrance of Akwesasne; his beloved nieces, Teaghan, Hayden, Lori-Ann, and Evelyn; his half-sister, Andrea Boots of Akwesasne; his aunts and uncles, Gilbert, Agnes, Maggie, Linda, and MaryAnn Terrance; Martha Lickers, Helen Edwards, Anita (Carl) Mitchell, Margaret, Kevin, Michael, and Anthony Montour; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, James on February 6, 2016.
Due to the current health crisis, an attendance controlled visitation will be held Monday 3-8 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately. Those attending are asked to observe the requirements of social distancing and wear face coverings.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and sign is his virtual register book at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.