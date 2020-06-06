Taking a knee and calling for change in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - For nine minutes, people took a knee in Canton Park Saturday.
“Honoring the nine minutes George Floyd suffered before his death,” said Teresa Veramendi.
The vigil was a combined effort of the Unitarian Universalist Church and the Canton United Methodist Church, as well as the North Country Poor People’s campaign.
Veramendi helped organize the vigil, which she says was meant to honor more than only George Floyd.
“This is a vigil for black lives lost to police brutality and to systemic racism,” said Veramendi.
Speakers read off the names of black people killed by police brutality throughout the nation. Others shared experiences of racism they’ve felt in the north country.
SUNY Postdam student Mal Brewtser told a story of a person using a derogatory term at a party, which she says was offensive.
“I brought it up to the dude, and he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it, it’s fine, I’m not trying to be offensive. It’s not a fight.’ Just trying to play off the situation like it didn’t happen,” said Brewster.
When it comes to changes, Veramendi says she would like to see a few things from the local police.
“We would like the police department of Canton and Potsdam to set an example by training their police in de-escalation tactics,” said Veramendi.
Both Veramendi and Brewster say they feel the police should be de-funded.
“Why are we funding people that are killing other people. Unless they’re going to make a change tomorrow, don’t fund them. Absolutely not,” said Brewster.
“Divert what is the over-investment in policing into things like schools, social workers, therapists,” said Viramendi.
There were younger kids in attendance at Saturday's vigil, some voicing their opinions.
“Calling names is not nice,” said Sarah Evans.
“All of us are the same,” said Zayne Whiteford.
“Our skin is normal," said Noah Evans.
Jennifer Baxtron, a speaker at Saturday's vigil, says she's been racially profiled and called names in the almost 10 years she's lived in the north country.
But she says the tide seems to be turning.
“Something’s changing. Something’s changing, and it’s for the better,” said Baxtron.
