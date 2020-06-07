Another Samaritan Keep staffer tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials at Samaritan Health report another staff member at Samaritan Keep Home has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The employee’s positive test result came back on Saturday. Officials say that worker was asymptomatic with the virus, and will be placed on quarantine for two weeks.
This marks the fourth Sam Keep staffer to contract COVID-19. Just last week, we learned one worker there tested positive for the virus twice in less than a month.
Samaritan Keep Home has been following the state’s coronavirus guidelines, testing workers twice a week, regularly sanitizing around the facility, and ensuring all employees use PPE, like face masks. Officials say the risk to residents is minimal. According to a press release Sunday, all residents who have agreed to be tested for COVID-19 have returned negative results.
Officials say the latest employee to get COVID-19 will be tested again following quarantine before he or she is allowed back to work.
