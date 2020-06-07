Cuomo announces graduations are a go, with special rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school seniors will be allowed to don the cap and gown later this month.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced graduations will be allowed starting June 26th. As expected, there are a number of restrictions.
Graduation ceremonies will have to be held outdoors, and attendance can’t exceed 150 people. Social distancing must also be observed.
Cuomo says New York’s coronavirus statistics continue to be encouraging, so reopening can continue as planned. In the last 24 hours, only about one percent coronavirus tests administered statewide came back positive. The 24 hour death toll saw a small jump to 45, but it has remained well below the hundreds of daily deaths New York had seen in the last couple of months.
Speaking about those statistics, Cuomo said, “That is very, very good news, ok? And we have said that reopening is calibrated to the metrics and the data.”
Regions in New York are continuing to move through the governor’s reopening “phases." Most notable, New York City will enter Phase 1 tomorrow, which includes the reopening of manufacturing and construction.
Cuomo says officials will continue to monitor the data over the next couple weeks, and if there aren’t any noticeable COVID-19 spikes, the new plan for graduations will move forward.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.