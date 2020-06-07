David J. Guilbert, 62, of Massena

David’s life journey entering his young adulthood took a sharp curve following dx of mental illness. David was highly intelligent, with a memory for details that remained to the end of his life. He dearly loved his family and each one of us were with him each and every day. Many of us were birds, talking to him from the radio or through nature. He always enjoyed the fine luxuries in life like jewelry, especially rings and polished gem stones, his favorite the Tiger eye stone. Each of his gemstones came with a story. We recently found out the reason David has carried and held that weighted polished Tiger eye stone inside his jean pocket for 24-years. He explained his impressive effort of carrying that stone was to keep his sister Maria safe. David dedicated his stone’s nurturing responsibility over to niece, Christa Haley to continue his heritage.