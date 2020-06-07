MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David J. Guilbert, 62, of Massena, NY passed away June 4, 2020 under the care of Hospitalist Dr. Sira and an incredible team at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Special SHOUT OUT of sincerest THANK YOU to Claxton-Hepburn’s Intensive Care Nurses, General Surgeon Dr. Michael Oakley, Amy Jo Douglas, 2-West Nurses “JOSH”, Nicole, Roberta Taylor, Michelle Camarda, Dr. Zackery Sira, Nurse Practitioner Matthew McClain and United Helpers Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team April L. Randall and Sara Driscoll. There will be no public calling hours and burial will take place at a later date.
David was born in Columbus, Ohio, March 20, 1958, later served in the United States Army as a Chef. David is survived by his loving Mother Marie E. (Phelix) Guilbert, Plattsburgh, NY. Predeceased by his father, Joseph Conrad Guilbert, Massena, NY.
David was fortunate enough to have been married to more than one beautiful wife but spent several past years with his partner Mary Ellen Mack, Ogdensburg, NY; all of whom were loved very much by David and his family.
David’s life journey entering his young adulthood took a sharp curve following dx of mental illness. David was highly intelligent, with a memory for details that remained to the end of his life. He dearly loved his family and each one of us were with him each and every day. Many of us were birds, talking to him from the radio or through nature. He always enjoyed the fine luxuries in life like jewelry, especially rings and polished gem stones, his favorite the Tiger eye stone. Each of his gemstones came with a story. We recently found out the reason David has carried and held that weighted polished Tiger eye stone inside his jean pocket for 24-years. He explained his impressive effort of carrying that stone was to keep his sister Maria safe. David dedicated his stone’s nurturing responsibility over to niece, Christa Haley to continue his heritage.
David had his own terrific unique baritone chuckle, the way he would excitedly welcome you each visit, a gorgeous singing voice compared to lead singer David Gilmour from Pink Floyd. He enjoyed creating and listening to music, joy of fish aquariums, 70’s fashion, leather and cologne. Through the years, it was a very special day to receive one of David’s voicemails where he would leave no message, only recordings of his proudest harmonica tunes or songs he created singing through the chorus.
David should have been a life coach with his positive energy, life quotes/ stories such as. “Now DO NOT trouble your soul about me, I’m ok with it.” “ Go be glad, don’t take on insanity, insanity is no good.” “Doctor, If you have nothing positive to say about my dx, stop right there until you have something more positive to say.” “A star had to be repositioned in the sky, so I reached up over the man and told him what I had to do. I returned the star where it belongs in the sky when all of a sudden that star became a blue sapphire in this ring; a source of strength and eternal hope.”
Any gift was accepted with the utmost gratitude and appreciation, “Oh MY GOD that “gem/ any gift” is ABSOLUTELY BEAU-TI-FUL!”
David Joseph was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Real & Aline Marion Guilbert and maternal grandparents Ray & Bernice Phelix; earlier this year Aunt Mary (Phelix) Matthie. Brothers- in- Law Allan James LeClair, Jr. 20 years ago, also on June 4th and Dave R. Scott, Massena, NY. A very special Aunt Theresa + Uncle Ralph J. Sharp and several more Aunts and Uncles.
David is survived by his #1 FAN, his sister Maria JoAnn and Paul Haley and their children Christa & Andrew, Morrisonville, NY and Anita LeAnn Scott and her children, Zach, Josh, Ciara, Larissa and Anita’s fiancé Mario Salazar, Saratoga Springs, NY, brother Kevin Conrad & Mary, brother-in-law Jeffrey M Truax both from Massena,NY and in Ogdensburg his sister-in-law Youmi Guilbert and her children Hye Chong Yi, Kevin, and his lifelong spiritual connection with his niece, psychic spirit medium Judea and Jay Lynch, Ava & Indigo, Hawaii. David is survived by a daughter, Jeneanne “Gigi” Harris and her 3 children/ David’s grandchildren Tristen, Corbin & Alora in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. David is survived by Cousins Greg Sharp, Maureen Johnson, Massena, NY, Kevin Phelix-Bromley, Colton, NY and several more.
On comfort care David states, “…without all the brotherly love I have been receiving I would have melted away like sugar…without that kind of love we have nothing…”
David lived his life simply and loved greatly, he will be forever missed but memories of him will linger for years to come, “Live Long and Prosper our Fella!”
Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Massena Humane Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
