A day of prayer at Thompson Park, vigil to honor black lives lost

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the help of pastors across the north country, it was a day of prayer in the park.
Dozens of people came together at Thompson Park in Watertown Sunday afternoon for a prayer vigil to honor and pray for the equality of all and specifically equality and fair treatment of black lives.
Worship music, poems, and speeches echoed through the park grounds, from pastors and church leaders from several different churches.
Elected officials and community leaders came out as well.
Pastor Myron Jamerson of the Rock Church in Watertown organized Sunday’s event, and says this is a time to heal.
“One way to understand is sometimes you have to put yourself in another persons shoe to understand their life, and so some people say you know all lives matter. That is correct, all lives do matter but right now the focus is on black lives matter,” said Jamerson.
At the end of the service, Pastor Jamerson invited all church leaders in attendance to the stage for a song, while the crowd sang along and joined hands.
