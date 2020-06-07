Jefferson County reports one new case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, Jefferson County officials reported one newly confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 76. At the same time, another person has recovered from the illness. 71 people who have contracted novel coronavirus are considered recovered.
Three people remain in isolation and two are hospitalized.
Jefferson County has tested 5,484 people since the pandemic began. 50 people are in mandatory quarantine, while 56 are in precautionary quarantine.
The new case is a staffer who works at Samaritan Keep Home, according to County Administrator Robert Hagemann.
Meanwhile, Lewis County officials did not release a coronavirus update Sunday, indicating there have been no changes in the numbers there.
