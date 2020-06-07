POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy L. Salisbury, 63, of Potsdam passed away peacefully on Saturday (June 6, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with Huntington’s disease.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark, four children; Heather Bush of Lowville, Janelle Salisbury, Mark Jr. and Taylor Salisbury, all of Potsdam, one grandchild Matthew, her mother Marilyn Williams of Lowville, a sister Lisa Adsit of Westmoreland, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Robert Williams and a brother Brian Williams.
Nancy was born February 28, 1957, a daughter of Robert A and Marilyn (Bauer) Williams in Lowville, NY . She graduated from Lowville Central School and married Mark Salisbury on May 15, 1982. They moved to Potsdam in 1996 where she was still a resident until her passing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and liked listening to music.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to HDSA Center of Excellence at University of Rochester, 919 Westfall Road, Bld. C, Suite 220; Rochester, NY 14618 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts and fond memories can be submitted online at www.garnerfh.com
