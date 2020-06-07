Sunday Sports: Carthage Revolution football still looking to play 2020 season

“We’re scheduled for July 11th, but with any conference, you have to have a league meeting prior to that. So, we’re just waiting on the word from the commissioner to give us a better update of when we’re gonna have this league meeting. He’s been very transparent about everything that’s going on and he’s just waiting on a few things to happen as far as the owners. Making sure they confirm they have a field, make sure the referees are involved. Once he has all that information, then he’ll set up a time for the league meeting,” said Eldridge.