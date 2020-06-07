OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Tiffany P. Green, 47, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Gouverneur will be private. Ms. Green died on June 5, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center following a series of illnesses over the past year.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Tiffany was born on March 1, 1973 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of Victor and Barbara (Chase) Green. She was a graduate of Gouverneur High School and Cayuga Community College, where she graduated with a degree in Nursing, Tiffany worked as a Registered Nurse at Oswego Health, United Helpers and the Gouverneur Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with the newest member of the family Grace Marie.
She is survived by her mother; Barbara Green of Ogdensburg and her son Zachary James Carl and her brothers; Victor P. Green and James F. Green and his fiancé Angel Miller . She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her son Victor Bryant Green and her father Victor W. Green.
Donations in Tiffany’s memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York 3 Washington Sq Ste 3, Albany, NY 12205.
