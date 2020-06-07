Tiffany P. Green, 47, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Gouverneur

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1973 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of Victor and Barbara (Chase) Green. She was a graduate of Gouverneur High School and Cayuga Community College, where she graduated with a degree in Nursing, Tiffany worked as a Registered Nurse at Oswego Health, United Helpers and the Gouverneur Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with the newest member of the family Grace Marie.