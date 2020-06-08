Albert L. “Thumper” Sykes IV, 59, of Black River

Al married Diane Youngs, of Black River, on December 10, 1993 at Pine Plains Bowling Center on Fort Drum. The couple were avid bowlers and bowled all over NYS. Al belonged to the Watertown 700 Bowling Club; was an officer in the Watertown USBC; was a member of the “700 Club” Hall of Fame as well as the “Watertown Bowling Association” Hall of Fame. The couple enjoyed golfing and were former members at Willowbrook Golf Club. They enjoyed spending time at their camp on the Chaumont River. Al was an avid Denver Broncos and Auburn fan, and a member of the American Legion.