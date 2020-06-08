Bonniebelle McEathron, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that I announce, we have lost our beloved Bonniebelle McEathron, born in Gouverneur NY on September 15, 1961 to Peter and Dorothy Cutrie Kerwin.
Bonniebelle was known for her strength and spunk. She was an avid Harley Rider, enjoyed spending her time on the water, and with her grandchildren. Bonniebelle enjoyed dancing and music. She worked as a construction worker for Northland Associates and Clover Construction. She loved gardening and a cold one with good friends. Bonniebelle was married to Herbert McEathron of Gouverneur in 1979, ending in friendship, together they share one child Makenzie M McEathron, 35 of Marcellus NY.
Bonniebelle has three grandchildren, Cameryn Young, Hannahbell Young and Collynjesse Young of Marcellus NY. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert Kerwin of Gouverneur, Kathleen Harrington of Marcellus, Kim Kerwin of Gouverneur, Randy Kerwin of Gouverneur and several nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was predeceased by her sisters Wilma Nolle and Joann Woodrow.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.