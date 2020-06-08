Bonniebelle McEathron, of Gouverneur

Bonniebelle was known for her strength and spunk. She was an avid Harley Rider, enjoyed spending her time on the water, and with her grandchildren. Bonniebelle enjoyed dancing and music. She worked as a construction worker for Northland Associates and Clover Construction. She loved gardening and a cold one with good friends. Bonniebelle was married to Herbert McEathron of Gouverneur in 1979, ending in friendship, together they share one child Makenzie M McEathron, 35 of Marcellus NY.