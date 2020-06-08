WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Normally we'd be gearing up for our new season right now, excited to introduce mayhem, chaos and murder into a new show. But with the restraints of COVID-19 and social distancing, we can't do that. The Butlers have missed murder and we've missed our audiences. So, we've decided to go virtual!
Join us for our second Virtual Murder Mystery, Operation...MURDER!
Join The Butler Did It Players for an evening of murder, mystery and mayhem as they bring the best of their interactive murder mystery events directly to your living room via Zoom! Join the staff Universal Hospital live on air, interrogate them, and submit your solution via poll at the end of the evening.
Universal Hospital is home to many of the world's most brilliant doctors, and the nurses who keep them humble. Upon the retirement of the chief of medicine, the announcement will be made that the new Chief will be hired in-house. The search is on and the competition quickly heats up. Before the night is out, a doctor will be dead, and it will be murder! Which one of the esteemed colleagues will die and which one did it?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to solve a murder (or two). Are you up to the challenge?
Saturday June 13th at 8pm EST.Purchase Tickets on Eventbrite: $5.00 each!
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.