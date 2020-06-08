Carpinelli plans run at state’s top job

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - He hasn’t officially announced yet, but Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he plans to make a run for governor of New York in 2022.
That’s the final year of incumbent Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s current four-year term.
Carpinelli said he's told the state Republican chairman he plans to run.
He says he's been talking about running for a while and says he's absolutely serious about doing it now.
He says he's doing it because the people need something positive to believe in and have some hope.
Carpinelli will need thousands of signatures on a nominating petition to run, but doesn’t think he can do that until February of 2022.
