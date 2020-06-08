Clayton prepares for construction project milestone

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews were working hard in Clayton Monday as the town prepares for repaving this week, a milestone in a $9.3 million construction project.
The repaving will start Wednesday at the intersection of Riverside Drive and John Street and is expected to finish on Thursday.
State Department of Transportation Spokesperson Michael Flick says this repaving is only the first step.
The final coat of asphalt will be applied next year.
Business owners along Riverside Drive say the end product will be worth the construction, for both the customers and owners themselves.
"Customers have been very understanding and I haven't noticed that people aren't coming to town. They might have to walk a block more but it's really a minor inconvenience for how beautiful it's going to be when it's finished," said Emilie Cardinaux, owner of The Golden Cleat.
Flick says the project is set to finish in the fall of 2021.
One of the biggest features of Clayton’s big dig was the burying of wires underground.
