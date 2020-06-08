Have you seen this boat? State police want to hear from you

TOWN OF HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for your help in finding a stolen boat.
Last Wednesday, a boat and trailer was reported stolen from a boat storage lot located in the town of Hammond.
The boat is a 16-foot Lund, black in color, with a 50 HP Mercury motor, and was attached to a trailer.
Police said it was taken sometime during the winter after January 22.
If you have information, you’re asked to contact Trooper Brandi Ashley at 518-873-2776.
