Have you seen this boat? State police want to hear from you
June 8, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:40 PM

TOWN OF HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking for your help in finding a stolen boat.

Last Wednesday, a boat and trailer was reported stolen from a boat storage lot located in the town of Hammond.

The boat is a 16-foot Lund, black in color, with a 50 HP Mercury motor, and was attached to a trailer.

Police said it was taken sometime during the winter after January 22.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Trooper Brandi Ashley at 518-873-2776.

