Last region reopens as state marks 100th day of coronavirus crisis

NEW YORK (WWNY) - It’s been 100 days since New York had its first COVID-19 case.
“I don’t think I’ve had a good night’s sleep in 100 days,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing on Monday.
The governor said that when the coronavirus hit New York, global disease experts didn’t know what was going to happen.
“Nobody knew if you could control the spread of the virus,” he said. “Nobody knew how fast you could control the spread of the virus.”
It all depends on what people do, the governor said the experts told him.
“I am just so proud of how New Yorkers have responded,” he said.
With dire predictions that the state would need more than double the hospital beds it had, “it was frightening,” the governor said, “but New Yorkers did it.”
He said the hard work has paid off.
“We are continuing our decline,” he said. “The rest of the country is still spiking.”
The 100th day also marks the phase one reopening of New York City.
Seven of the state’s regions are in phase two and two more are set to enter that phase this week.
To make sure the city stays on track, the governor said the state is opening more testing sites, including 15 sites where protestors can be tested and sites in poorer neighborhoods, which have been the most heavily hit by the coronavirus.
He said the goal is to test 35,000 residents each day in 240 sites set up across the city.
