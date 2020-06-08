Lisbon continues tradition of kindergarten graduation

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisbon Central School held a drive-thru graduation for kindergartners Monday.
Proud graduates got their photos taken. They also received a goody bag and really huge cookies.
The school has a long-time tradition of doing up kindergarten graduations big-time.
Monday the tradition continued, but outside. Many had not seen their teachers for months.
“It's been really wonderful to see them drive by and be able to wave and tell them congratulations," said
Staci Vaughn, elementary school principal. “We wanted to make sure that we were still recognizing our students for all the hard work that they did even though we couldn't recognize them on the stage.”
Pre-K kids moving up to kindergarten also got some recognition.
