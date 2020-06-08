Much warmer the next few days.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Southwest winds will bring in warm and humid air from the south. Expect some passing clouds with lows tonight in the 50′s.
Tuesday will feature clouds north, with sun south. Highs will be in the upper 70′s. Overnight lows will be near 60.
Wednesday will be hot and humid, with highs near 90 expected. Thunderstorms are possible all day and through the night. Lows will be in the middle 60′s.
Showers are likely Thursday, with highs in the 70′s.
