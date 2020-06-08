NYC to begin phase 1 of reopening Monday

NEW YORK (AP) - After three months of a coronavirus crisis followed by protests and unrest, New York City is trying to turn a page when a limited range of industries reopen Monday.
That’s as the city starts phase one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s regional reopening plan. Seven of the other nine regions are in phase two. Two are in phase one.
It’s an inflection point as the city tries to get back to business.
Its first steps at recovery come as the virus continues to circulate and amid demonstrations over George Floyd’s death, racism, and police brutality.
Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “non-essential” retailers can resume work Monday, with restrictions.
Shops can reopen for delivery and pickup, though they can’t yet have customers browsing inside.
