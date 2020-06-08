Police investigate 3 Watertown deaths

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are investigating three deaths in the city that happened in less than 24 hours.
Police said Monday morning that one was in the 300 block of South Hamilton Street, another in the 1000 block of State Street, and the third at 641 Academy Street
Police believe two of the deaths were drug related.
Police are still looking into the third, which they say appears to be a medical issue.
We’ll post details when they are available.
