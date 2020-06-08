ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ray W. Castor, 71, of Adams, NY, died at his home on Sunday June 7th. Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Thursday June 11 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 1:00 pm.
On behalf of the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Born July 30, 1948 in Rodman, he was the son of Edwin and Leola (Cross) Castor. He attended schools in Rodman and Adams Center High School.
He married Betty Reff of Clayton in 1969. Betty died in 1988.
Ray worked on the Claude Williams farm and later began working for himself as a carpenter and mason. He retired in 2018 due to ill health.
He is survived by two sons Scott (Michelle) Castor, Adams Center, James (Amanda) Castor, Sandy Creek; a daughter Melissa (Walter) Wiseman, Sandy Creek; thirteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren; two brothers Edward and Lee Castor; three sisters Emma McNamara, Icalene Fitzgerald, Lucinda Russell; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two brothers Phillip and Albert Castor; and four sisters Frances Perry, Marjorie Perotta, Eleanor Maitland and Sylvia Pulis.
Donations in his memory may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 128, Adams, NY 13605
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
