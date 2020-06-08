Restaurants await guidance on indoor eating under Phase 3 reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - By the end of the week, we should be able to eat inside restaurants. That's the idea heading into Phase 3 of New York's reopening. But, restaurants and lawmakers are waiting for guidance.
The Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown is preparing to serve people in their dining rooms as soon as Friday.
That's when Phase 3 is slated to begin.
"We want customers to know that this is a safe place and that we are here for them," said Shawn McCormick, Hilton Garden Inn marketing director.
And while that may be the case, restaurants and lawmakers say they haven't received guidance from the state yet on how to make the move indoors.
That could include how many people are allowed inside at one time nd how far apart they should be, among other safety precautions.
"We don't know much right now," said chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott Gray, who says he's been pushing to get answers.
"Our job is to advocate for businesses and that's what we are doing," he said.
In order to move forward, Governor Cuomo needs to sign an executive order and Gray says he is expecting that to happen soon with no problems.
"It's expected anytime. You know some businesses, hopefully, will be ready to go we expect by Friday. I mean, there's no reason not to believe that we wouldn't be moving forward on Friday," he said.
In anticipation, the Grille has already reduced their seating by 50 percent, spaced tables 6 feet and, in some cases, 10 feet apart, and continues to sanitize regularly.
So when they get the chance to bring you that drink you've been waiting for, or the meal you've missed?
"We're just ready. We're waiting, so as soon as they let us know that we are good to go, we're ready to let guests come through the door," said McCormick.
No matter what happens Friday, the patio at the Grille at the Hilton Garden Inn will still be open for outdoor dining.
