Rocky C. Aubin, 40, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rocky C. Aubin, 40, of Owens Rd., passed away, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Born on July 12, 1979 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY.
Rocky worked on Oil Rigs in Alaska and Pennsylvania. He was also a self-employed contractor, providing construction and landscaping, in the Albany, NY, area for a time.
He enjoyed football, loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his daughter, Maisee.
Survivors include his mother, Debra and Terry Turner; his daughter, Maisee Jayne Aubin, age 11; a sister, Summer Aubin; William Aubin, Sr and Patricia Aubin, whom he was blessed to have as guardians in his life; extended family members, Chris Turner, Carrie Turner, Melissa Sordillo, Thomas Aubin, Candy Herbert, Johanna Villeneuve, and Steve Aubin; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A sibling, William Aubin, Jr., passed away previously.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/754/Rocky-Aubin/obituary.html), to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.