School districts bombarded with ballots as governor extends voting deadline

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - School budget votes usually come and go quietly, but it’s anything but this year as districts get bombarded with ballots and then another twist with the governor changing up the deadline.
Everything is different at schools these days and that includes voting in school district elections. All votes are cast on absentee ballots and mainly mailed in.
“The corona pandemic, the current protocol we have to face per the executive order from Governor Cuomo, certainly throws a monkey wrench into how we normally do business," said Lisbon Central School District Superintendent Patrick Farrand.
Some school districts have already tripled their typical voter turnout with the mail-in balloting. School officials don't know how that might impact budget votes.
“It's hard to say if there will be more 'yes' or 'no' votes … We're not hearing a lot of negative reaction to our budget,” said Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady.
And Sunday came another twist. Governor Andrew Cuomo extended by one week the deadline for schools to receive mail-in ballots. It's now June 16. That has school districts scrambling.
“Some of the people who would have been available tomorrow night, to count ballots, will not be available a week from now,” said Brady.
So some school districts will be short vote counters on June 16. It was already expected some results wouldn't be known on election night. A shortage of vote counters would seem to guarantee it.
It's not just the impact of the mail-in balloting that school officials are wondering about. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected communities in so many other ways as well.
“People are home. People are working or not working. There are some stresses that are included in this,” said Farrand.
And one more unknown: the school budgets people are voting on anticipate certain state-aid levels. But schools have been warned to expect cuts of up to 20 percent in a worst-case scenario.
