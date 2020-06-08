Sunny & on the cool side

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday will be full of clear skies and sunshine, although it will be cooler than average.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. Some place could hit 70 degrees.
It will be another cool night tonight with temperatures in the 50s by morning.
Tuesday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, humid, and in the upper 80s. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Friday and Saturday will both be partly sunny with a chance of rain. It will be 70 on Friday and 75 on Saturday.
Sunday will be 75 under mostly sunny skies.
