Watertown battles insect by treating, removing ash trees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is one step closer to removing the emerald ash borer, the insect which has been destroying ash trees in the area for months.
The city will begin a trunk injection treatment this week to 56 trees in the Watertown area.
City Planner Mike DeMarco says the treatment will be done on trees in street margins and neighborhood parks, including Thompson Park.
In addition to the treatment, the city will be removing 85 to 100 ash trees by the end of this year.
"What we don't want to happen is to have ash trees around that are not going to be treated, because in that case we could be setting ourselves up for increased risk to the public. So we want to make sure to systematically remove ash trees that will not be treated," he said.
DeMarco says any ash trees removed because of the emerald ash borer will be replaced as part of the city’s annual spring tree planting program.
