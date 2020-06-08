Watertown’s library offers “Grab & Go” book pick up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Flower Memorial Library reopened on Monday for “Grab & Go” book pick up.
Library Director Yvonne Reff appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the services. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Limited services are available, including the pick up of books. Books need to be placed on hold ahead of time by calling the library at 315-785-7715 or by visiting flowerlibrary.org.
Free craft and activity kits will eventually be available for pick up.
The library said all items are kept in quarantine for 72 hours before being checked in.
Social distancing and masks are also required.
