What schools are planning now after Cuomo allows graduations with restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It could be a change of plans or a plan to stay the course for high school graduation ceremonies this year. North country school districts are reacting to Governor Cuomo's announcement to go ahead with graduation.
Graduation ceremonies have the green light. The announcement came from Governor Cuomo over the weekend.
"As with everything else, the devil will be in the details. We have our most recent written guidance relating to graduating on what will be allowed," said Stephen Todd, superintendent, Jeff-Lewis BOCES.
So far, Cuomo says starting June 26, graduations can happen outdoors with up to 150 people.
For the Sackets Harbor Central School District, Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney says graduating seniors will carry on with a drive-thru ceremony scheduled for June 24.
"With a graduating class of 37, it's much easier to bring a team of people together and make plans and make them happen quickly," she said.
Gaffney says with all was put into the drive-thru celebration, it wouldn't make sense to abandon those plans.
"We really want to encourage our community to come out on their porches and yards to celebrate our graduating class as we drive through the village of Sackets Harbor and the town of Hounsfield," she said.
Meanwhile, Carthage Central is also planning a drive-thru ceremony. The same with Indian River Central. But, both districts say they need more information from the state.
One district we know of that's planning to hold in-person ceremonies is South Jefferson Central. It will hold five separate graduations on the new turf.
"This is something everyone cares so deeply about, understandably so. But, we want to make sure that we're doing it right," said Todd.
And as South Jefferson High School’s principal puts it, this is all a matter of “rolling with the times.”
