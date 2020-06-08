WWNY’s rescan day was a success

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rescan day was a success.
On Monday, WWNY switched to new broadcast frequencies because the government narrowed the TV band to fit in more applications.
That meant that those of you receiving us by antenna had to have their TVs rescan to find our new frequencies.
With the change comes permission to up our broadcasting strength, which may improve the signal in some areas.
If you know of anyone who had a problem rescanning, have them call us at Channel 7 at 315-788-3800,
