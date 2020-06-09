Apartments evacuated after Odgensburg police find suspected meth lab

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people were arrested after the Ogdensburg Housing Authority asked city police to investigate a possible meth lab at the housing authority’s Riverview Towers.
Police say they evacuated nearby apartments after they found an active one-pot meth lab in the apartment they were investigating.
Thirty-seven year old Jonathan Winters of 800 Riverview Towers and 28 year old Regina Pribble of Ogdensburg were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
They were arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Ogdensburg police were assisted by the Ogdensburg Fire Department, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Response Team.
