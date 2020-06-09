Carthage Elks Lodge gets back to business to help others

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - When food pantries need help, civic organizations are usually there to help.
But with the COVID-19 shutdown, groups like the Elks Lodge can't be open and, in turn, can't make donations.
With parts of New York state reopening, the Carthage Elks Lodge is getting back in business.
The lodge gives back tens of thousands of dollars to community groups like food pantries, youth clubs and first responders each year.
Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, no money has been coming in, making it hard to make those donations. Now things are starting to change.
"We opened up our Monday night pizza and wings again. It has been take-out. The community has been very supportive," said Elizabeth Gamble, Carthage Elks Lodge exalted ruler.
The lodge will hold a chicken barbecue on June 14 beginning at 11 a.m.
There’s a Flag Day ceremony at 2 p.m. that day as well at the lodge on Fulton Street.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.