3 charged in Rensselaer Falls meth lab bust

RENSSELAER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people face charges after Ogdensburg city police executed a search warrant at a home in Rensselaer Falls.
Police say they found methamphetamine, several dry one-pot meth labs, and supplies used to make meth inside the 127 Old State Road home.
Thirty-six year old James McLean and 29 year old Krystal Hart, who both live in the home, were each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. McLean was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Ogdensburg city court. McLean was released under probation supervision and Hart was released on her own recognizance.
A third person, 37 year old Conrad LaRock of Belmont Courts in Ogdensburg, was released with tickets for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Assisting at the scene were St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies, state police, and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Response Team.
